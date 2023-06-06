G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $606.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. G-III Apparel Group updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.06)-$0.04 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.80-2.90 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Up 23.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII traded up $3.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,660,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,092. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average of $15.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $28.12.

Insider Transactions at G-III Apparel Group

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $50,472.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,846.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,583,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $205,139,000 after acquiring an additional 218,715 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,858,000 after acquiring an additional 332,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,266,000 after acquiring an additional 37,415 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,716,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,867,000 after acquiring an additional 28,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

