G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.80-2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.54. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$3.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.19 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.06)-$0.04 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIII. Barclays increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet raised G-III Apparel Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.38.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

Shares of GIII stock opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.79. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $28.12.

Insider Transactions at G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $854.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.28 million. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $50,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,846.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,583,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $205,139,000 after acquiring an additional 218,715 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,858,000 after buying an additional 332,865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,266,000 after buying an additional 37,415 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,716,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,867,000 after acquiring an additional 28,751 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

See Also

