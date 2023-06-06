G999 (G999) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 6th. During the last seven days, G999 has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $4,868.59 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00054499 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00038601 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00016598 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000923 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

