GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Cuts Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. decreased its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,883 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Stock Performance

SONY traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.76. 298,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.06. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $99.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.69 and its 200 day moving average is $87.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $23.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.