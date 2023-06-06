GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Makes New Investment in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 22,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at $809,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in NCR in the fourth quarter worth $784,000. Natixis acquired a new position in NCR in the fourth quarter worth $1,236,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in NCR by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in NCR by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 157,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 37,252 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of NCR in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NCR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE NCR traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $24.83. The company had a trading volume of 370,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,923. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average is $23.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $35.42.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

