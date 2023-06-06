Gabelli Funds LLC Has $35.75 Million Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,822,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $35,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $45,451,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $9,701,000. Poehling Capital Management INC. bought a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $5,472,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $6,074,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Trading Up 4.2 %

PARAA traded up 0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting 18.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,509. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of 16.06 and a twelve month high of 33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 21.94 and its 200-day moving average price is 22.92.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported 0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 7.27 billion for the quarter. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -123.08%.

Paramount Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.