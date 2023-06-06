Gabelli Funds LLC Has $38.64 Million Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 472,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.86% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $38,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,947,000 after purchasing an additional 336,493 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,155,000 after acquiring an additional 287,880 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,257,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,574,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,747,000 after acquiring an additional 81,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 704,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,631,000 after acquiring an additional 63,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.40.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Down 1.5 %

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:RHP traded down $1.43 on Tuesday, reaching $95.11. The company had a trading volume of 323,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,327. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.46 and a twelve month high of $98.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

