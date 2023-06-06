Gabelli Funds LLC Has $40.91 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.06% of Waste Management worth $40,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 387.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Down 1.0 %

WM stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.15. The stock had a trading volume of 563,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,127. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.89 and a one year high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.27. The company has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.