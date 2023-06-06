Gabelli Funds LLC Has $45.42 Million Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 585,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.16% of State Street worth $45,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STT. State Street Corp grew its holdings in State Street by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,152,445,000 after buying an additional 1,365,681 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in State Street by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after buying an additional 1,077,013 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of State Street by 3,005.6% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 702,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,484,000 after acquiring an additional 679,772 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 834,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,760,000 after acquiring an additional 444,684 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,814,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,867,000 after acquiring an additional 348,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT traded up $2.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.48. 1,399,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,923,395. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on STT. UBS Group reduced their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on State Street from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.21.

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

