Gabelli Funds LLC Has $91.07 Million Stock Position in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 906,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Crane accounts for about 0.7% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 1.61% of Crane worth $91,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in shares of Crane by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 10,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at $1,256,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $2,867,617.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,674,589.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CR traded up $1.82 on Tuesday, hitting $76.91. 54,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,714. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.18 and its 200-day moving average is $99.05. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. Crane has a 12 month low of $67.28 and a 12 month high of $83.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.54%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crane in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

