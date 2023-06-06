Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 407,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $74,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 2,857.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. 65.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $179.24. The company had a trading volume of 34,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,102. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.51 and a beta of 0.90. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $136.61 and a 1 year high of $209.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.44.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.26 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. Madison Square Garden Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $79,661.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $79,661.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.82, for a total transaction of $64,954.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

