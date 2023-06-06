Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,770,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 129,865 shares during the period. Aerojet Rocketdyne comprises 0.8% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 2.20% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $99,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AJRD. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 109.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 316.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the third quarter worth $104,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AJRD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,902. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.08 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.44 and a 1-year high of $56.80.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $566.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.35 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

