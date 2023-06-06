Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 12,200 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $65,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,171,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,581,996,000 after purchasing an additional 374,994 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,493,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,751 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,127,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,548,899,000 after buying an additional 54,807 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $751,035,000 after buying an additional 2,555,634 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,335,461 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $546,031,000 after buying an additional 16,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.63. 1,519,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,450,107. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.45 and a 200-day moving average of $109.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.58.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

