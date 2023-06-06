Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 122,700 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,213,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,700 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $43,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 41,873 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 70,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 42,929 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 405,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 65,420 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 11,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LBTYK. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Liberty Global from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.31. The stock had a trading volume of 827,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,217. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.11.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $120,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,759.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $197,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,845.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $120,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,759.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

