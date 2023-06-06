Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 14,500 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 722,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.43% of Graco worth $48,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Graco by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,771,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,981,000 after acquiring an additional 369,725 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Graco during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,447,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,609,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,151,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Graco by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 525,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,312,000 after acquiring an additional 195,524 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GGG shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 15,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $1,198,044.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,089.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Graco news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $1,750,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,731.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 15,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $1,198,044.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,089.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,658 shares of company stock worth $5,138,923. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GGG traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.78. The company had a trading volume of 352,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,644. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.98. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $80.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.80.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Graco had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $529.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

