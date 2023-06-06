Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 15,300 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,231,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the period. GATX makes up about 1.0% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $130,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GATX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GATX by 76.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in GATX by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in GATX by 124.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in GATX by 489.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in GATX by 9.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GATX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GATX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of GATX in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of GATX from $115.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GATX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

In other news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 8,100 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total value of $970,704.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,940.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 8,100 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total value of $970,704.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,940.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 1,000 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $120,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,582 shares in the company, valued at $190,805.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GATX stock traded up $2.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,613. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.04. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.96 and a fifty-two week high of $124.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. GATX’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

