Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 743,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.14% of American Electric Power worth $70,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.93. 1,152,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,739,006. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The company has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.30.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,104 shares of company stock worth $1,489,409 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.25.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

