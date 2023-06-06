Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $20.65 Million Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 615,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,903 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $20,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Styrax Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,029,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,610,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 213.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 906,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,940,000 after buying an additional 617,659 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 898.7% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 545,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,280,000 after buying an additional 490,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 705,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,598,000 after buying an additional 420,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.47. 2,215,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,319,193. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.15. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 2.07.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $100,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,796.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $2,221,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,179,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $100,180.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,796.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.