Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.07% of Oil-Dri Co. of America worth $16,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of ODC stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,118. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.85 and its 200-day moving average is $37.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $274.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.53. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $45.59.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Oil-Dri Co. of America ( NYSE:ODC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $101.67 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s payout ratio is 62.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Oil-Dri Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Profile

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group segments. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment operates merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

Featured Articles

