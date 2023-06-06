Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,340 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,150 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.08% of Rogers Communications worth $19,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 26.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Shares of RCI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.16. 93,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,267. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.23 and a 1-year high of $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.80 and a 200-day moving average of $47.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.52.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 56.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Desjardins lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.31.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

