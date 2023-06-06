Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 929,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,117 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in AT&T were worth $17,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 1.8 %

T traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,529,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,793,508. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $112.02 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.39.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on T. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. HSBC cut their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.76.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Further Reading

