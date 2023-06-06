General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in General Mills were worth $8,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,030,000 after buying an additional 360,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,358,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,601 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,315,000 after purchasing an additional 211,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,912,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.17 and a 200-day moving average of $83.43.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

