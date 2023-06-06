Genesis Vision Market Capitalization Tops $559,716.75 (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. One Genesis Vision token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $559,716.75 and $15.36 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

