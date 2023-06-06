Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,244,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,288 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $18,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Genius Sports by 37.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 17,455 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Genius Sports by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 981,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 218,044 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Genius Sports by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 108,874 shares in the last quarter. 34.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Sports Trading Down 5.9 %

GENI traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $5.94. 2,816,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,208. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.58. Genius Sports Limited has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $6.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $105.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.45 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. On average, analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.14.

Genius Sports Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

