Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Purchased by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Gentex by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Gentex by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 212,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gentex by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 52,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 27,077 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In related news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $124,840.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,932.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $151,275.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,623.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $124,840.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,932.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GNTX traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.31. 355,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,077. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.92. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $31.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.81.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Gentex had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $550.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

