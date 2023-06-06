George W. Lloyd Sells 19,215 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) EVP George W. Lloyd sold 19,215 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $644,471.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,180.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of RPRX stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,803,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,733. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.33. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $32.02 and a 52-week high of $44.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 60.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

Several brokerages have commented on RPRX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 282.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 34,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 25,215 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 68.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 791,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,796,000 after purchasing an additional 320,393 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the third quarter worth $17,368,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $832,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 266,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 98,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

