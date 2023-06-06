Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Sells $63,197.16 in Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 40,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $63,197.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 417,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,563.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNA traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $1.84. 28,884,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,372,342. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DNA. William Blair lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.10.

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNA. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

