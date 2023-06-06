Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Trading Down 3.8%

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $5.03. Approximately 14,057 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 20,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

Global Blue Group Stock Down 4.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.62, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Institutional Trading of Global Blue Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Global Blue Group by 53.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the first quarter valued at $462,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the first quarter valued at $1,298,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 22,958 shares during the period. Finally, Knighthead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 14.7% during the third quarter. Knighthead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,470,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,327,000 after acquiring an additional 699,183 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).

