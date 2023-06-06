Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTGGet Rating)’s share price dropped 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.61 and last traded at $7.73. Approximately 42,918 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 83,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GBTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Global Business Travel Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Global Business Travel Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Business Travel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.68.

Global Business Travel Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $6.47.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.15 million. Global Business Travel Group had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Global Business Travel Group, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Business Travel Group

In other news, CEO Paul G. Abbott acquired 8,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $50,918.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,537,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,857,656.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBTG. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

Featured Stories

