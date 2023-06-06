Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.61 and last traded at $7.73. Approximately 42,918 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 83,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GBTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Global Business Travel Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Global Business Travel Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Business Travel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.68.

Global Business Travel Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $6.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group ( NYSE:GBTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.15 million. Global Business Travel Group had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Global Business Travel Group, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul G. Abbott acquired 8,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $50,918.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,537,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,857,656.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBTG. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

Featured Stories

