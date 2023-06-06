Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Stake Lessened by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 29,495 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Globant worth $35,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 1,068.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Globant during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Globant by 22.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOB stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.40. The company had a trading volume of 306,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,199. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.11. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $135.40 and a 12 month high of $240.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45 and a beta of 1.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Globant from $204.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Globant from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globant in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.44.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

