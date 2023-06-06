Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GHL shares. TheStreet lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.7 %

GHL opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenhill & Co., Inc.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -58.82%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $40,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 69.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 58.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.