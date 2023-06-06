Grin (GRIN) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.19 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 6th. Grin has a market cap of $4.19 million and $544,693.04 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Grin has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0426 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,640.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00340079 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013703 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.57 or 0.00555879 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00066423 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.29 or 0.00422228 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003885 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.