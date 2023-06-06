Grizzly Discoveries (CVE:GZD) Shares Down 13.3%

Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (CVE:GZD – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 13.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 343,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 274% from the average daily volume of 91,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Grizzly Discoveries Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$9.20 million, a PE ratio of -22.50 and a beta of -0.42.

About Grizzly Discoveries

(Get Rating)

Grizzly Discoveries Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and cobalt deposits. It holds interests in Greenwood Project covering approximately 180,000 contiguous acres; and a 100% interest in Robocop property comprising of five mineral claims that covers an area of 5,864 acres located in southeastern British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grizzly Discoveries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grizzly Discoveries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.