Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,962,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396,686 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $31,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 307,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.7% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 129,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 771.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:TV traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.07. The stock had a trading volume of 623,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.16. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.0985 dividend. This is an increase from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s payout ratio is presently -9.68%.

TV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.10 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.80 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.66.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

