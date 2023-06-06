Halberd (HALB) versus Its Rivals Critical Review

Halberd (OTCMKTS:HALB – Get Rating) is one of 361 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Halberd to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.0% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 75.6% of Halberd shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Halberd and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Halberd N/A N/A -0.91 Halberd Competitors $108.35 million -$8.11 million -47.42

Profitability

Halberd’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Halberd. Halberd is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Halberd and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halberd N/A N/A N/A Halberd Competitors -924.45% -313.65% -20.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Halberd and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halberd 0 0 0 0 N/A Halberd Competitors 443 1423 3772 38 2.60

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 88.66%. Given Halberd’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Halberd has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Halberd beats its peers on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Halberd

Halberd Corp. is a development stage company, which engages in the research and development of antibodies and devices for the prevention, detection, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. It offers patented extracorporeal treatment that is applicable to various blood-borne and neurologic diseases such as PTSD/ CTE (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder/Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy), Alzheimer’s Disease, and Parkinson’s Disease. The company was founded by Mark Sven Lundquist and John Christopher Maddox on January 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Jackson Center, PA.

