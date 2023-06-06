Hanlin Gao Sells 1,000 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $40,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 914,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,849,957.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Fulgent Genetics Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.75. The stock had a trading volume of 199,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,491. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.66 and a beta of 1.55. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.27 and a fifty-two week high of $65.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.43 and a 200-day moving average of $32.99.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $66.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.95 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Fulgent Genetics

FLGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fulgent Genetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 829.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded by Ming Hsieh on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in El Monte, CA.

