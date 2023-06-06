Harfst & Associates Inc. Acquires 377 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 2.2 %

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.07. The stock had a trading volume of 458,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,056. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.31. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $120.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.60.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.59%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

