Harfst & Associates Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,071 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. UBS Group dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

QCOM stock traded up $3.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.43. 3,408,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,840,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.39. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $156.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.30%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

