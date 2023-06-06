Harfst & Associates Inc. Increases Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.39.

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $406,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,616 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $406,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,081.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FDX traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $248.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.44.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

