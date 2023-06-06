Harfst & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,978 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Target by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Target Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of research firms recently commented on TGT. Barclays began coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.72.

TGT stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.69. 2,694,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,757,604. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $126.75 and a 12-month high of $183.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.59%.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.