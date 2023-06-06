Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HOG. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Harley-Davidson from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.50.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

NYSE:HOG opened at $32.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.32 and a 200-day moving average of $41.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.62. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 10,090.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

See Also

