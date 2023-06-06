Harspring Capital Management LLC Has $28.39 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Harspring Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 82,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 7.3% of Harspring Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Harspring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% during the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.07. The stock had a trading volume of 12,297,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,600,359. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $128.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. UBS Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $1,195,648.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $1,195,648.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 787,630 shares worth $32,162,218. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

