Harspring Capital Management LLC Purchases 240,000 Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Harspring Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) by 133.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 420,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 240,000 shares during the quarter. Orion Engineered Carbons makes up 1.9% of Harspring Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Harspring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $7,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jade Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,537,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,247,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 643,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 210,087 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $238,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,064.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $238,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 60,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,064.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carlos Quinones acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $91,124.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 52,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,993.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Orion Engineered Carbons Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on OEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of OEC stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.11. The stock had a trading volume of 184,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,709. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average is $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.65. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $26.91.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.19 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.19%.

Orion Engineered Carbons Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

See Also

