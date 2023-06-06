HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock Position Lowered by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,668,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451,534 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare makes up about 3.4% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.59% of HCA Healthcare worth $400,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $282.00 to $311.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 1.4 %

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $685,530.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,653,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $685,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,653,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,389 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HCA traded down $3.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.32. 467,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,081. The firm has a market cap of $73.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $272.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $294.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.04%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Further Reading

