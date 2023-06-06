Head to Head Analysis: BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) versus NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT)

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) and NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.2% of BOK Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of NewtekOne shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.9% of BOK Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of NewtekOne shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

BOK Financial has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NewtekOne has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOK Financial 0 5 1 0 2.17 NewtekOne 0 3 1 0 2.25

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BOK Financial and NewtekOne, as reported by MarketBeat.

BOK Financial currently has a consensus target price of $102.86, suggesting a potential upside of 16.03%. NewtekOne has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.96%. Given BOK Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BOK Financial is more favorable than NewtekOne.

Dividends

BOK Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. NewtekOne pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. BOK Financial pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NewtekOne pays out 51.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BOK Financial has increased its dividend for 17 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BOK Financial and NewtekOne’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOK Financial $1.99 billion 2.96 $520.27 million $9.22 9.61 NewtekOne $86.24 million 4.25 $32.31 million $1.39 10.73

BOK Financial has higher revenue and earnings than NewtekOne. BOK Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NewtekOne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BOK Financial and NewtekOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOK Financial 26.29% 13.18% 1.36% NewtekOne 26.96% 13.60% 4.32%

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers. The Consumer Banking segment offers retail lending and deposit services, lending and deposit services to small business customers served through the retail branch network, and all mortgage banking activities. The Wealth Management segment provides fiduciary services, private bank services, and investment advisory services in all markets, as well as underwriting state and municipal securities. The Funds Management unit manages overall liquidity needs and interest rate risks. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

About NewtekOne

NewtekOne, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

