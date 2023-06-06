Head to Head Survey: Day One Biopharmaceuticals (DAWN) and Its Competitors

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) is one of 982 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Day One Biopharmaceuticals to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.1% of Day One Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Day One Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Day One Biopharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Day One Biopharmaceuticals N/A -45.26% -43.01% Day One Biopharmaceuticals Competitors -4,013.51% -847.76% -36.89%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Day One Biopharmaceuticals N/A -$142.18 million -6.12 Day One Biopharmaceuticals Competitors $1.62 billion $176.27 million -4.26

This table compares Day One Biopharmaceuticals and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Day One Biopharmaceuticals. Day One Biopharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of -2.08, indicating that its stock price is 308% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ peers have a beta of 0.83, indicating that their average stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Day One Biopharmaceuticals 1 1 6 0 2.63 Day One Biopharmaceuticals Competitors 4534 15424 41211 732 2.62

Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $44.29, suggesting a potential upside of 217.46%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 111.67%. Given Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Day One Biopharmaceuticals is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Day One Biopharmaceuticals peers beat Day One Biopharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma. The company is also developing Pimasertib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of mitogen-activated protein kinase kinases 1 and 2. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

