Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Heartland Express in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Heartland Express

In other Heartland Express news, Director Michael John Sullivan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $28,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,664 shares in the company, valued at $284,734.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 40,198 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $602,166.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 58,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael John Sullivan acquired 2,000 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $28,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,734.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 205,052 shares of company stock worth $3,111,350 over the last three months. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Express

Heartland Express Trading Down 2.4 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTLD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the fourth quarter worth $5,171,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the fourth quarter worth $3,823,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 55.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 437,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 155,263 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 408,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 151,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the first quarter worth $102,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.95. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $330.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 27th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.88%.

About Heartland Express

(Get Rating)

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Further Reading

