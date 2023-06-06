Hedera Price Reaches $0.0487 on Top Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.54 billion and $32.07 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hedera has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0487 or 0.00000189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00054393 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00038791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00016798 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005826 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,627,399,933 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

