Helios Underwriting plc (LON:HUW) Announces GBX 3 Dividend

Helios Underwriting plc (LON:HUW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Helios Underwriting Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of HUW stock opened at GBX 175 ($2.18) on Tuesday. Helios Underwriting has a 12 month low of GBX 140 ($1.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 180 ($2.24). The stock has a market cap of £135.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3,500.00 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 163.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 160.52.
Insider Buying and Selling at Helios Underwriting
In other Helios Underwriting news, insider Harold Michael Clunie Cunningham sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.03), for a total transaction of £192,340 ($239,109.90). In other Helios Underwriting news, insider Nigel Hanbury sold 12,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 160 ($1.99), for a total value of £19,920 ($24,763.80). Also, insider Harold Michael Clunie Cunningham sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.03), for a total transaction of £192,340 ($239,109.90). Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,050 shares of company stock valued at $25,261,600. Insiders own 45.87% of the company’s stock.
Helios Underwriting Company Profile
Helios Underwriting plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Syndicate Participation, Investment Management, and Other Corporate Activities. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.
