Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGCGet Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.71.

A number of analysts recently commented on HTGC shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Gayle A. Crowell acquired 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $98,352.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,622.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hercules Capital news, Director Gayle A. Crowell acquired 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $98,352.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,622.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wade Loo acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,305.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,655 shares of company stock worth $152,399 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 53,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 328.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 112,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 86,011 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 23,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

HTGC stock opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71. Hercules Capital has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $16.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.12%.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

